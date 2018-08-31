Champions League: Liverpool face Paris St Germain group stage

football

The Premier League leaders also face last year's Serie A runners up Napoli and former European champions Red Star Belgrade

Representational Image

Last year's beaten finalists Liverpool were paired with Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain in yesterday's draw for the group stage of the Champions League. The Premier League leaders also face last year's Serie A runners up Napoli and former European champions Red Star Belgrade.

English champions Manchester City were placed in Group F with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim. Tottenham, who last year topped a group containing reigning and eventual champions Real Madrid, will face three former European champions: Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever