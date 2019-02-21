Champions League: Not the game we dreamt of: Jurgen Klopp after draw

football

Liverpool manager did not expect to draw with Bayern, but is confident of progressing to the quarter-finals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Mohamed Salah after their Champions League match against Bayern Munich. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted an underwhelming 0-0 draw against old foes Bayern Munich on Tuesday was not what he "dreamed of", but remained confident of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Sadio Mane wasted the best chance when the Senegalese forward fired wide during an open first 45 minutes, but a cagey second half left it all to be decided when the sides meet again in Munich on March 13.

However, without the talismanic presence of Virgil van Dijk through suspension and the injured Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, Liverpool at least did not concede an away goal despite fielding a make-shift central defensive pairing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho and Joel Matip.

"It's not the result or the game we dreamt of," said Klopp. "It is not a game we will remember in 30 years. It's the result we have and we will work with that. It was a clean sheet without the big man (Van Dijk). A lot of people wouldn't have expected that. The defending was good. A lot of things were really good, I'm not over the moon but I'm completely OK with the game."

Bayern have a formidable home record in Europe, making them the favourites to advance in some pundits' eyes. But a score draw in Munich in the second leg on March 13 would be enough to send Liverpool through to the quarters.

That unfamiliarity in Liverpool's defence showed in the early stages as the hosts started nervously at the back. Matip breathed a sigh of relief when he turned Serge Gnabry's driven cross towards his own goal only for the ball to bounce to safety off Alisson Becker's chest.

However, the Brazilian goalkeeper played his side into trouble moments later to put pressure on Matip and when he was dispossessed by Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman fired into the side-netting. Mohamed Salah headed wide at the back post from Trent Alexander-Arnold's perfectly measured cross.

