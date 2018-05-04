Champions League semis: Steven Gerrard hails Liverpool as 'incredible'

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard hails team's 7-6 aggregate win over Roma to storm into finale



Liverpool players applaud their supporters after beating Roma 7-6 on aggregate and progressing to the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on Wednesday. Pics/AFP

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard hailed an "incredible achievement" after his former team reached the Champions League final with a 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma. Jurgen Klopp's side advanced to a May 26 date with Real Madrid in Kiev despite suffering a 4-2 defeat in the Italian capital on Wednesday evening, and Gerrard was delighted for the Merseysiders.

"Incredible achievement, congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and the players - they're the ones that have taken the fans on this journey," the former midfielder told BT Sport. "They deserve all the plaudits they'll get in the coming days. They've set up a mouth-watering final against Real Madrid and they should go in with confidence they can go all the way now. That man [Klopp] and the players deserve so much praise."



Steven Gerrard

The Reds advanced thanks to Sadio Mane's 19th goal of the season and the rare sight of Georginio Wijnaldum's first away strike in almost three years. An own-goal by James Milner had put the hosts back in the tie, while Edin Dzeko's strike ensured the Reds endured a tough conclusion. Two late goals for Radja Nainggolan - including a penalty with the last kick of the game - came too late for Roma. Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen declared the Liverpool-Real Madrid showpiece "the perfect final".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever