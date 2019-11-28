Champions League: Skipper Harry Kane's brace puts Tottenham Hostspur in Last 16

London: Jose Mourinho revelled in his role as Tottenham came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 to reach the Last 16 of the Champions League on his first home match in charge on Tuesday. The Portuguese introduced Christian Eriksen for Eric Dier just 30 minutes in after seeing his side fall behind to goals from Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo. Dele Alli pounced on a horrible defensive mistake to breathe new life into Spurs before the break and a second-half double from Harry Kane either side of Serge Aurier's fine strike completed the comeback.

Kane put the seal on morale-boosting second half when he stooped to head home his 23rd goal of the season in as many games for club and country. "We know that and did not come out with any energy and they got the two goals and put us under pressure, it was an uphill struggle but we got the goals and it feels good to qualify," said the England captain.

"It was about qualifying, no matter how we did it," Kane added.

'Great feeling'

"My feeling was great, especially because it was one of these matches where I had to play," said Mourinho. "Some matches you play before the match. You prepare the team, you work, you train, then the game starts and your action during the game is not very important. In other matches you have to play and I had to play. Apart from an awful feeling in relation to Eric, everything was great."

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Last season's Champions League finalists can now look forward to the knockout stages for a third straight season, but will go through in second behind Bayern Munich in Group B. Spurs have now scored seven goals in winning Mourinho's first two games in charge to make a good first impression on many supporters unconvinced by the appointment of a former Chelsea manager renowned for a more conservative style of football.

Room for improvement

However, the first 20 minutes showed the work Mourinho has ahead to make Tottenham as tight at the back as his most successful sides over the past two decades.

20

No. of Champions League goals Spurs's Harry Kane has scored in 24 appearances; becomes fastest player to reach the mark in the competition

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever