Chance for India to ease pain of Champions Trophy loss

Indian players attend a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pic/AFP

It's been 27 years since India played its first World Cup match against Pakistan — at Sydney in 1992 and the two-time champions have a dominating record against their arch-rivals, registering victories in all six matches. The most anticipated Indo-Pak World Cup clash will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester today, at the same ground where India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in a low-scoring game in 1999.

However, India will have to come up with a sterling performance today to erase the memory of their 2017 Champions Trophy final loss at The Oval on June 18. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 114 to help Pakistan post 338-4. In reply, Virat Kohli & Co were bowled out for just 158, suffering a 180-run defeat — the biggest margin for any full member nation of the ICC in Champions Trophy.

Overall, in five ODIs played against Pakistan in England so far, India have emerged victorious on three occasions. The pressure of playing in India-Pakistan matches in World Cup is such that only two batsmen have managed to cross the three-figure mark so far — 107 by Kohli at Adelaide in 2015 and 101 by Saeed Anwar at Centurion in 2003.

