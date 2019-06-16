World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli refuses to play to the gallery

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

With enormous hype around the India-Pakistan World Cup clash already, skipper Virat Kohli didn't want any further escalation to the atmosphere by providing headline-grabbing quotes on the eve of the match.

Kohli promised a professional approach from his team. "We can't get too emotional or too excited with any occasion that we play in. So obviously, the mindset of the player is always going to be different from the fans. You can't mix the two," said Kohli when asked about how the fans should treat today's match.

Kohli and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir have a history of close battles, but the Indian skipper played it down. "I am not going to talk about anything that would increase TRPs.

Neither am I here to create exciting news. For me, whether you believe it or not, I just see it as a white ball or a red ball irrespective of whoever is the bowler. I don't compete with anyone. I don't believe in thinking that I have to show the world by winning a competition. All these things don't come to my mind at all," he said.

Asked about what message he had for the fans, Kohli, again, did not play to the gallery. "Just enjoy the game of cricket, aur kya," he remarked.

