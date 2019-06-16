World Cup 2019: Unpredictable Pakistan can't be ruled out, says Mickey Arthur

cricket-world-cup

Today's clash between India and Pakistan is certainly a contest between consistent India and inconsistent Pakistan. This unpredictability has been haunting Pakistan ever since Mickey Arthur took over as coach in 2016

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur addresses the media at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Manchester: If South Africa are tagged as World Cup chokers, Pakistan do justice to being called the most unpredictable team in the competition. Sarfaraz Khan's team can stun any opponent on their day like they did to World Cup favourites England at Trent Bridge on June 3.

It was unexpected considering the way they capitulated against West Indies in their opening clash on May 31. In the match against Australia at Taunton, Pakistan were 160-6 before Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz along with skipper Sarfaraz gave Australia some tense moments before bundling them out for 266 to win the match by 41 runs. Today's clash between India and Pakistan is certainly a contest between consistent India and inconsistent Pakistan. This unpredictability has been haunting Pakistan ever since Mickey Arthur took over as coach in 2016.

"Well, I like to think we've become a lot more structured as a team. I think there's been a lot more role-clarity given to players, and hopefully that bridges the gap between being consistent and being inconsistent. I certainly think our gap between being very, very good and very bad is a lot closer, and I do think that we're playing a game now that is a little bit more consistent. I really do believe that. "But that unpredictability tag always sort of hangs around the Pakistan team. That makes us very exciting," said Arthur. The approach to the today's high-profile match is relatively different in both camps. While India skipper Virat Kohli said there is nothing different that has been discussed, Arthur said it is an opportunity for his team members to be etched in history if they beat India.

