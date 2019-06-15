World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Co practice ahead of India vs Pakistan

cricket-world-cup

As we head into the big clash of World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and the others trained hard at Manchester. See pics

Virat Kohli (All pics by Harit N Joshi)

The 2019 World Cup so far has been the World Cup of the rain. As many as 4 matches have been completely washed out so far, including India’s game against New Zealand, which was abandoned without even a single ball bowled.

Next up is the biggest match of the 2019 World Cup, India vs Pakistan and danger looms over the game as the weather experts have predicted a 50 percent chance of rain.

The India-Pakistan match is being held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, a city known worldwide for its rich football culture, tradition, and heritage. But come June 16, 2016, Manchester will have its very own piece of cricketing history.

In the match against Pakistan, the biggest dilemma that India have is the batting order. With Shikhar Dhawan out, KL Rahul is set to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, but the question is who will bat at no. 4 now that KL Rahul is opening.

As we head into the big game, India had a practice session today on the ground, where the sky was really cloudy but thankfully it did not rain.

Check out the pictures below of Team India’s practice session sent by mid-day cricket expert in Manchester, Harit Joshi.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates