Chandrababu Naidu eyes promoting inter-caste marriages

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is eyeing to promote inter-caste marriages in the state.A new welfare scheme 'Chandranna Pelli Kanuka' (Marriage gift) will start from April 20, the birthday of Chandrababu Naidu.

"Marriage expense is a burden for poor people. I want to support such poor families. To promote inter-caste marriages, we are giving higher incentive. Similarly, Divyaangs will also be given higher incentive. As an elder brother, I am thinking of my sisters from poor families," Naidu said after launching Chandranna Pelli Kanuka website.

"Those who want to avail 'Chandranna Pelli Kanuka' will have to enroll on the website, or mobile app, 15 days prior to marriage," Naidu added.

He said that nearly 1.20 lakh women would get benefit from the scheme in the coming one year.

Chandranna Pelli Kanuka will be the single desk for Marriage-Related Incentive Schemes (MRIS) being administered by various departments of the State government.

Under this scheme; Rs 75,000 will be paid to the bride of either Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) community marrying a groom of a different caste; Rs 50,000 to a backward class bride if she goes in for an inter-caste marriage; and Rs 1 lakh if either or both the bride and bridegroom are physically challenged.

The SC bride who marries SC boy would get Rs 40,000 as a gift and Rs 30,000 if a backward class girl marries a backward class boy.

The state government is planning to spend up to Rs 100 crore for providing financial incentive under this scheme. An institution by name Kalyana Mitra will be created to ensure effective processing of applications and payment of incentives to the brides in time.

