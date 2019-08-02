Chandrayaan-2 successfully completes fourth earth bound orbit-raising
The first, second, and third orbit raising maneuvers were successfully carried on July 24, July 26, and July 29 respectively
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the fourth earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft.
"Fourth earthbound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (August 2, 2019) at 1527 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds. The orbit achieved is 277 x 89472 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal," the space agency said in a statement.
The next orbit-raising maneuver is scheduled on August 6, 2019, between 1430 - 1530 hrs (IST), it said.
The first, second, and third orbit raising maneuvers were successfully carried on July 24, July 26, and July 29 respectively.
A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".
The landing on the moon's south polar region is expected on September 6 this year.
The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's why Sushma Swaraj was India's most loved politician