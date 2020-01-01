Chapter 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shashi Tharoor

The Great Game: The Exhilarating World of Indian Cricket (Aleph Book Company)

Coming in: N/A

In this title, the bestselling author explores the history of the game he was introduced to by his father. Tharoor is also releasing two other books: On Indian Nationalism, and The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative with Samir Saran.

Namita Gokhale

Jaipur Journals (Penguin Random House India)

Coming in: January

If you can't make it to the Jaipur Literature Festival this year, its director brings the festival to you with a novel set around the annual extravaganza.

Jerry Pinto and Kripa B

The Art Gallery on Princess Street (Pratham Books)

Coming in: mid-January

Step into the world of Kekoo and Khorshed Gandhy as they carve a niche in Bombay for artists to make their mark through Gallery Chemould.

Anil Dharker

The Maharashtrians: A Portrait of a Community (Aleph Book Company)

Coming in: N/A

Journalist and founder of Tata Literature Live! Anil Dharker attempts to capture the essence of the Maharashtrian community — beyond stereotypes.

TM Krishna

Sebastian & Sons (Westland)

Coming in: January

Detailing the history of mridangam makers, the musician-activist-author not only charts their contribution to music but also the role of caste and power play.

HG Wells

The Time Machine (Campfire Graphic Novels)

Coming in: January

The classic sci-fi novella about a time traveller rocketed into the year 802,701 AD, has been credited with popularising time travel. Now, it will be re-launched with new, edgier artwork.

Lubaina Bandukwala and Allen Shaw

Leopard in Mumbai (Karadi Tales)

Coming in: March

In a story that is sure to crack you up, follow a baffled tourist navigating the city through bites of vada pav, Sea Link drives and visits to Haji Ali Dargah.

Deepti Naval

A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir (Aleph Book Company)

Coming in: N/A

Known to portray her characters with sensitivity on screen, the award-winning actor writes a moving memoir about growing up in Amritsar in the '50s and '60s, before exploring cinema in Mumbai.

Manjula Padmanabhan

Blood and Laughter: The Collected Plays, Laughter and Blood: The Collected Performance Pieces, (Hachette India)

Coming in: March

The complete plays and performances by the renowned writer and cartoonist will be published for the first time, including Onassis Prize-winning Harvest.

Fleur D'Souza and Kripa B

Bombay Ducks, Bombay Docks (Pratham Books)

Coming in: mid-January

Lend an ear to the story of the original inhabitants of Bombay — the Kolis — while learning about Bombay Duck and the city's docks.

Mandira Bedi (with Satyadev Barman)

Happy for No Reason (Penguin Random House India)

Coming in: January

The actress, television presenter and fitness icon forays into the literary world with a non-spiritual and unscientific approach to finding peace with everything i.e. being happy, for no reason.

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi

Poison on a Platter (HarperCollins India)

Coming in: February

In this anthology, the politician, environmentalist and animal rights activist delves into how everyday food can be detrimental to the human body and the ecosystem, while also offering solutions to save ourselves and planet Earth.

Samit Basu

Chosen Spirits (Simon & Schuster India)

Coming in: April

In an anti-dystopian novel set in a smog-filled Delhi, the novelist and filmmaker writes about young people trying to go about their lives in a difficult time.

