Charged up after being locked down; Salman Khan charts out a schedule of three films

He may have pursued creative interests like singing and sketching during the lockdown, but Salman Khan is happiest when on a film set. As the entertainment industry is gingerly resuming shoots in adherence with the guidelines issued by the state government, the superstar intends to dive headlong into three projects — Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Guns of North — in the coming weeks.



Salman Khan

His foremost priority is to wrap up the Prabhudheva-directed venture. "First, Salman will film the Radhe song with Disha Patani. The number was originally supposed to be shot in Azerbaijan, but now they will film it in a studio. Some patchwork shoot is pending as well. The makers are eyeing a Diwali release," says a source close to Khan's family.



Aayush Sharma

mid-day had reported that director Abhiraj Minawala had stayed put at Khan's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. The duo utilised the time to develop the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern, which will be headlined by Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. "Salman has a special appearance in the movie, which has been titled Guns of North. While the project will tentatively go on floors in mid-July, the actor will join the unit in the last leg. He will sport a beard for his role of a Punjabi cop."

Before joining Sharma, he will train his focus on Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. "The team is currently reworking the dates. Salman has his heart set on the film. After being unable to meet his fans on Eid this year, he wants to bowl them over with his 2021 Eid offering," adds the source.

