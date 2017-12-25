Chargesheet filed against Congress MLA in rape case

A chargesheet has been filed in a Kerala court against a Congress MLA in connection with the alleged rape of a 51-year-old woman in the district

The over-1,000-page chargesheet was filed by the Neyyattinkara deputy superintendent of police before a judicial magistrate's court near here, police sources said today. The court has asked Vincent to appear before it on January 15, when the charges will be read out to him. The victim had lodged a police complaint, alleging that the Congress MLA had raped her twice.



She had also attempted to end her life. A case was registered against the legislator for alleged rape, stalking and abetment of suicide on July 22. However, Vincent, who was granted bail in the case by a court here in August, has maintained throughout that the allegations against him are "baseless" and "politically motivated".



The incident came to light on July 19 after the woman attempted to commit suicide by consuming a number of pills and her husband filed a police complaint against the MLA, alleging that he used to call her repeatedly over the phone and harass her. The police had also said the Kovalam MLA had allegedly made more than 900 calls to the woman.



The woman had filed a statement before the magistrate and police, levelling the allegation of rape against the MLA.

