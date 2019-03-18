Charles Roven: Wonder Woman 1984 not a conventional sequel

hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984, which also features Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020

Wonder Woman

Veteran producer Charles Roven said his much-awaited film Wonder Woman 1984 is not a conventional sequel. Roven said the film, which stars Gal Gadot as the titular character, is a next iteration of Wonder Woman, which released in 2017.

"(Director Patty Jenkins) was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel. And she's definitely delivering on that. It's a completely different time frame and you'll get a sense of what Diana/Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it's a completely different story that we're telling.

"Even though it'll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well," Roven told Vulture magazine. Wonder Woman 1984, which also features Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020.

Also read: Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 release pushed to 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates