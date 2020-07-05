Charlie Sheen celebrates one year of not smoking cigarettes
Charlie Sheen concluded along with a picture of a cigarette, "if I could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, I would absolutely do so! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !"
In a quirky tweet addressed to his lungs, American actor Charlie Sheen recently announced that he's celebrating one year of quitting smoking cigarettes.
According to Fox News, the 54-year-old actor announced the one-year completion of giving up smoking on Twitter. His tweet read, "dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that I quit smoking! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME!"
The 'Two and a Half Men' actor also expressed his regret for picking up a cigarette in the first place.
Sheen concluded along with a picture of a cigarette, "if I could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, I would absolutely do so! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !"
Last December, Sheen completed two years of sobriety. Months prior, he revealed on 'Jay Leno's Garage' what led him to live a sober lifestyle.
"About a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change -- and you know, it didn't require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops. It didn't require anything super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news," he told Leno at the time.
He previously said on ITV's 'Loose Women' that his children were a big reason behind his new, clean lifestyle.
Sheen said, "I couldn't get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don't drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI. I was like, 'Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children's needs.' The next morning I woke up and was like, 'Today is the day.'"
