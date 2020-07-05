Charlie Sheen celebrates one year of not smoking cigarettes

In a quirky tweet addressed to his lungs, American actor Charlie Sheen recently announced that he's celebrating one year of quitting smoking cigarettes.

According to Fox News, the 54-year-old actor announced the one-year completion of giving up smoking on Twitter. His tweet read, "dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that I quit smoking! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME!"

dear @my lungs,



it was

one year ago TODAY,

that i quit smoking !



hashtag -

YOU'RE WELCOME !



if i could go

back in time and

have NEVER STARTED,

i would absolutely do so !



if you are

on the fence about quitting, trust me;

the sooner the better !



happy 4th !



x©ï¸Âx pic.twitter.com/UPWg4MMA3d — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) July 4, 2020

The 'Two and a Half Men' actor also expressed his regret for picking up a cigarette in the first place.

Sheen concluded along with a picture of a cigarette, "if I could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, I would absolutely do so! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !"

Last December, Sheen completed two years of sobriety. Months prior, he revealed on 'Jay Leno's Garage' what led him to live a sober lifestyle.

"About a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change -- and you know, it didn't require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops. It didn't require anything super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news," he told Leno at the time.

He previously said on ITV's 'Loose Women' that his children were a big reason behind his new, clean lifestyle.

Sheen said, "I couldn't get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don't drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI. I was like, 'Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children's needs.' The next morning I woke up and was like, 'Today is the day.'"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever