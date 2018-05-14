Charlize Theron couldn't take anything for granted

Charlize Theron on making a mark in Hollywood despite being an immigrant in USA



Charlize Theron

She is among the biggest stars in Hollywood and Charlize Theron credits her success to being an immigrant in USA. The Oscar-winning actor says as a young girl in Hollywood, she was aware about the fact that missing out on even one opportunity could be harmful to her career. "My dream was to pay my bills and not have to get a second job. I loved having the opportunities I got in acting, and I worked hard knowing that those opportunities could be fleeting."

She adds, "I could be on a flight back to South Africa. I didn't have a family in the US. That drove me — I was responsible for myself, and I could not take anything for granted."

Despite the success she has enjoyed in films, Theron, says she never feels secure as an actor. "This is common in actors. There are a few I've come across that have a healthy ego about their status, but I think there's a constant turning of new talent in the industry, and if you don't stay on your toes, people won't want to work with you."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever