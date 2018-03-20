Charu Mehra missed opportunity of working in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's London shoot

Mar 20, 2018, 09:30 IST | The Hitlist Team

Due to visa issues, Charu Mehra couldn't fly to London, where the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein currently shooting

The cast of Divyanka Tripathi starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has flown to London for a shoot. While Charu Mehra was roped in for a pivotal role in the series, she could not fly due to visa issues. The makers are now looking for a replacement.

Meanwhile, Divyanka posted few pictures from her London diary. Check it out:

 

#TreesWithCharacter. #SunnyWinterDays need #NoFilter.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) onMar 19, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

Karan Patel too took to Instagram to share some pictures:

 

#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London .... Day 1 ... lets spread some love ppl ...!

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) onMar 19, 2018 at 1:40am PDT

Also check out what Anita Hassanandani shared from her London diaries:

