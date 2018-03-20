Charu Mehra missed opportunity of working in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's London shoot

Due to visa issues, Charu Mehra couldn't fly to London, where the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein currently shooting



Divyanka Tripathi

The cast of Divyanka Tripathi starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has flown to London for a shoot. While Charu Mehra was roped in for a pivotal role in the series, she could not fly due to visa issues. The makers are now looking for a replacement.

Meanwhile, Divyanka posted few pictures from her London diary. Check it out:

Karan Patel too took to Instagram to share some pictures:

Also check out what Anita Hassanandani shared from her London diaries:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates