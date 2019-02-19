Chavvi Pandey's fan moment on the set of Ladies Special

television

Viewer's favorite show 'Ladies Special' brings forth the journey of three starkly different personalities. These proficient ladies have not only impressed the viewers with their notable acting skills but also awe-struck the makers with their additional talents.

During one of the shots, one of the leading ladies, Chavvi Pandey a.k.a Prarthna was given the task of singing in front of acclaimed music composer- Bappi Lahiri. As per the upcoming track, Bappi Da will come to Prarthna's house to give her a singing offer in one of his upcoming project.

Being a singer herself onscreen and off screen, Prarthna (Chavvi Pandey) readily accepted the challenge. She later recalled to the makers as to how she had tried getting into one of the singing shows in her younger days but was not selected after the first round. The makers were quite surprised on hearing about her hidden talent and later revealed that Bappi Da was gracing the set and she had to sing in his presence.

She was excited and nervous at the same time, as she had loved listening to his songs since she was a child and couldn't believe that she actually had to sing his song in front of him. Despite being a trained singer, she practiced for days at a stretch.

"Singing in front of Bappi Da was a delightful experience. This is going to be the most cherished memory I have on this show. I have very high regards for him as he is different from the rest of the composers. His aura is lovely" gushed Chavvi Pandey after the shot was over.





