Check out Ranveer Singh's 'Jaadoo ki jhappi' with PM Narendra Modi

bollywood

Ranveer Singh meeting PM Narendra Modi. Pic: Instagram/ranveersingh

Sharing his joy of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh revealed yet another picture from the evening. Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer shared the photo and captioned it as, " Jaadoo ki Jhappi! Joy to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of our great nation @narendramodi."

In the snap, Ranveer can be seen embracing the Prime Minister in colour-coordinated outfits.

The meet, that took place on Thursday in Delhi, was attended by a delegation from the Indian Film Industry to discuss various issues of faced by the fraternity. This was followed by an epic selfie in which all B-Towners posed with the Prime Minister.

The delegation comprised a majority of the young guns of the industry, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. Directors Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Rohit Shetty were also present during the meeting.

The meeting comes weeks after PM Modi met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on film tickets

