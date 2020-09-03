Search

Check out what Varun Dhawan has to share about Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur

Published: 03 September, 2020 20:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Varun Dhawan recently binge-watched the first season of Mirzapur and here's what he has to say

Mirzapur has been making headlines ever since it released and won hearts of millions across the globe for the storyline and how the open end had everyone waiting for the second season to release. Varun Dhawan recently binge-watched the first season and here's what he has to say!

The actor took to his social media and shared, "What a cast what excellent performances binge watched @pankajtripathi @alifazal9 @rasikadugal @divyendu @vikrantmassey87 @battatawads @nowitsabhi @shriya.pilgaonkar"

Varun Mirzapur

The actor has certainly loved the first season and couldn't wait to share it with his audience. The audience all across the world are now waiting for the much awaited season 2 of Mirzapur.

The makers had released a teaser of announcing the release date of the second season being 23rd October 2020 and all the alarms are set along with an extra mark on the calendars. The second season will be releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

