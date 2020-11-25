Check this out! Ananya Panday was in Dubai for this reason

Ananya Panday has always been passionate about cinema, even before entering the industry. Working hard and giving her best with every project is what makes her a successful actress at a young age. The actress is adored by her fans who follow her diligently, her popularity and relatability amongst the youth are second to none.

With the unprecedented lockdown, all work had to stop but when the first spec of unlocking was seen, Ananya Panday was back on her feet again to get back to work and shoots. A source close to the actress shares, "Ananya has been working constantly ever since the lockdown eased a little. Earlier, she was in Goa shooting for Shakun Batra' yet to be titled film and also managed to simultaneously promote her action-drama flick Khaali Peeli. After returning from Goa days before Diwali, Ananya continued to shoot in Mumbai for Shakun's film. She fulfilled her brand commitments too and jetted off to Dubai for a short while and is back in town now."

She also shared a picture of herself from her Dubai trip, expressing her love for burgers. The Khaali Peeli actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from the trip, which sees her seated on a bench and feasting on a burger and some fries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday)

The source added, "She will be resuming work on Shakun's film now, the schedule pans out till mid-December." For Ananya, undoubtedly her passion for films is what drives her.

Working with Siddhant and Deepika for Shakun Batra's untitled next and alongside Vijay Deverakonda for a Pan-India film 'Fighter', the actress is nothing but a young-achiever. Going from strength to strength always, we can only imagine how so much hard work during such times will only result to fruition once her projects will hit the screens.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news