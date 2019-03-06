Chelsea appeal against transfer ban

football

Last month the club were issued with a two-window registration ban and fined 600,000 Swiss francs by FIFA's disciplinary committee over the recruitment of 29 foreign players aged under 18

Chelsea have appealed against the one-year transfer ban handed to the EPL giants, FIFA confirmed yesterday, but will have to wait to discover whether the ban will be temporarily lifted pending the outcome of the appeal.

Chelsea said they "categorically refute the findings" but having now appealed, they must await a decision from FIFA's appeal committee about easing of restrictions ahead of a hearing being convened.

