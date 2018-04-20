Chelsea boss Antonio Conte stumped by wife's phone call at press meet

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the Italian boss was talking about Marcos Alonso's availability when his phone began to ring



Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had journalists in splits after a phone call from his wife, Elisabetta Muscarello during a press conference ahead of the English Premier League (EPL) match at Burnley, interrupted the session.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the Italian boss was talking about Marcos Alonso's availability when his phone began to ring. The caller turned out to be his wife. One journalist immediately joked that the call was to tell him to pick up the milk on the way home.



Elisabetta Muscarello

Conte, who married Muscarello in 2013, saw a funny side to the incident. He said: "It was my wife. Always in the worst moment. I'm sorry. You can give me a fine! I'm sorry because I'd be annoyed if it happened to one of you."

