Chelsea complete Ben Chilwell signing from Leicester City

England international Ben Chilwell has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea, joining the club from Leicester City.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can't wait to get started and hopefully it won't be long before we're playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge," Chilwell said in a statement.

Chilwell is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Premier League having made over 120 appearances for Leicester City since his debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2015. He has played a total of 99 times in the Premier League, claiming nine assists and four goals. He featured in the Champions League for the first time in 2016/17 as Leicester topped their group before going out in the quarter-finals to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: 'We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.

'We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture program for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.'

Chilwell represented England at every age group from the Under-18s up before making his senior debut for Gareth Southgate's side in a friendly held in Leicester against Switzerland in September 2018.

He made his first start a month later in a Nations League goalless draw in Croatia and has 11 caps in total for the Three Lions to date.

