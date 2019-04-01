football

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's last-gasp winner helps Blues register thrilling 2-1 win over Cardiff City in controversial encounter; stay in hunt for Top-4 finish

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek (centre) celebrates after scoring the winner against Cardiff City during an EPL match yesterday. Pic/AFP

Maurizio Sarri rode his luck as Chelsea narrowly avoided humiliation at Cardiff to hit back and snatch a controversial 2-1 win yesterday. Blues boss Sarri was on the brink of a loss that would have pushed him closer to the sack after Victor Camarasa swept struggling Cardiff ahead early in the second half.

Angry fans

Chelsea's fans had made their feelings clear as they chanted "We want Sarri out" in the second half. But Sarri's luck was in as Cesar Azpilicueta headed Chelsea's equaliser even though clearly offside with just six minutes left. Chelsea's fightback got another boost when Antonio Rudiger escaped a red card when he hauled down Kenneth Zohore.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek capped Chelsea's sorely-needed escape act with a last-gasp winner. The result keeps sixth-placed Chelsea in contention for a Top-four finish in the Premier League, leaving them just one point behind fourth as Sarri battles to salvage a wretched first season in charge.

Cardiff remain third bottom. The pressure on Sarri will reduce a little with this victory, but the performance was so unconvincing that it would be no surprise if Wednesday's clash with Brighton is another close affair for the former Napoli boss.

Poor first half

Chelsea were lacklustre in attack and Marcos Alonso's tame side-foot effort summed up their drab efforts in the first 45 minutes Within a minute of the re-start Camarasa gave the home side a shock lead.

Sarri's response was to send on Eden Hazard. The Belgian was straight into the action as Chelsea looked for their talisman to turn things around.

But Hazard was unable to impose himself. With six minutes left, Chelsea forced their dubious equaliser as Azpilicueta headed in from Marcus Alonso's flick. That gave Chelsea the confidence and Loftus Cheek produced a composed stoppage-time header just when Sarri needed it most.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates