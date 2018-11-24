Chelsea not aggressive at the start of matches: Maurizio Sarri

football

Sarri stated his unhappiness with a "mental problem" at the start of the last three games, which he wishes to resolve

Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri wants to see more aggression from his Chelsea players from the start of matches. Third-placed Chelsea are unbeaten in the opening 12 games and face Tottenham at Wembley today.

Sarri stated his unhappiness with a "mental problem" at the start of the last three games, which he wishes to resolve. "We had problems with the approach to the match," said the Italian, 59.

"We have to focus on this problem. The problem is that the opponents are more aggressive and determined than us. It's not a tactical problem, it's not a physical problem. We have to approach the match in a different way."

