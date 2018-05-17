Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas finally marries mother of his kids, Daniella Semaan after 7 years

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, tied the knot with the mother of his three kids, Daniella Semaan, 42, on Tuesday

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, tied the knot with the mother of his three kids, Daniella Semaan, 42, on Tuesday. He posted a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony held at Cliveden House in Berkshire, United Kingdom.

He captioned this picture, "Just married to the woman of my dreams @daniellasemaan." Meanwhile, Daniella posted the above picture with her kids and captioned it, "Just married to this handsome man that I adore." Semaan has five children — daughters Lia, five, Capri, three, and son Leonardo, one, with Fabregas and Maria and Joseph, from her marriage to Elie Taktouk.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates