From jumping, tumbling and falling over, most of us have experienced the joys of physical activities in our school days. All set to take a high-spirited sprint this Diwali, Chhalaang actor Rajkummar Rao leaps into his favourite subject from back in the day – Physical education. Sharing his thoughts and a few fun instances ahead of the exciting release, the much-adored lead actor encourages fans to share their favourite PT teachers' and the fun moments that we all miss so dearly.

Watch the video here:

Amazon Original Movie Chhalaang is releasing this Diwali on 13th November only on Amazon Prime Video’s as a part of the festive line up for The Great Indian Festival. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the global premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, the film stars versatile actor Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Chhalaang is hilarious, yet the inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for who, it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done- Teach.

