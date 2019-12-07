Chhapaak trailer to release on December 10, World Human Rights Day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Meghna Gulzar's storytelling has wowed audiences across the world. The filmmaker is known for her stories which leave an impact on the viewer. Gulzar is known to pay attention to the slightest detail and believes in unconventional and non-fictional cinema. Meghna's last two films, Talvar and Raazi, proved to be back to back hits at the box office.

Another such tale that caught Gulzar's attention was that of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It's a traumatic and yet inspiring story on so many levels. The Deepika Padukone-starrer is set to release on January 10, 2020, and the makers will be releasing the trailer on December 10, which is also commemorated as World Human Rights Day.

Meghna Gulzar couldn't have asked for a better date to launch the trailer. Sharing her thoughts on the significance of the date, the director shared, "It is actually a nice coincidence that our trailer is getting launched on the 10th of December, which also happens to be - Human Rights Day. Chhapaak is a story of acid violence. I really couldn't have asked for better synchronicity for the release date of our film."

Talking about her journey as the director of Chhapaak, Gulzar said, "My journey as a director on the sets of this film has been an extremely fulfilling one. It's been difficult, it has been a difficult film to make both logistically and emotionally, more so for the team and for Deepika, who had to go through a lot of strenuous stuff both emotionally and physically. But at the end of the day when you look at the film that has come together, at least for me and I am sure I can speak on behalf of the team that there is an immense sense of contentment and satisfaction."

Gulzar's sole purpose is to keep Laxmi's story as relevant and realistic as possible. She has given her heart and soul to keep the story as real and accurate as she can, and Deepika Padukone turned out to be her biggest support.

Deepika portraying an acid attack survivor was challenging but not impossible. Agreeing to this, Meghna shares, "The story of Laxmi - yes it's known and see the thing is when you are telling a true-life story, most of it will be known. Everybody will know something about it, some people will know everything about it but not everybody will know everything about it and that's where you make that journey from it being just a newspaper article to being a film without distorting the facts, without overstating the reality at least that's my sensibility and yet make it an engaging and immersive experience..."

As a filmmaker, whether it's the story, the script, the cinematography, the production design, the costume design, the sound, the music, the background, or the songs, Gulzar used all those crafts to tell the story in the best way.

Meghna feels that the versatility and craft that Deepika displays on screen is remarkable. She will bring the right balance emotionally and physically and will strike a chord with the audience like no other. Adding more to it, Meghna said, "Yes, for me Deepika was the absolute right fit for this role. First for her physicality - I have said this before there's an uncanny resemblance between her and Laxmi. She was looking for a lighter script and if she hadn't done it, I don't think I would have made it because I really - I don't see who else I could have taken to play this part."

