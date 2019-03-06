Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport declared 'Best Airport by Size and Region'

national

The Mumbai International airport is also the first of the airports in the country to release the sustainability report on activities undertaken by the airport

Mumbai Airport

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been awarded the Best Airport by size and region in over 40 million passenger category by the Airport Council International (ACI) World. The accolade was in recognition of excellence in customer experience in the Asia-Pacific region. The award ceremony will be held at the second ASQ Forum & ACI Customer Experience Global Summit that will take place from September 2 - 5 in Bali, Indonesia. ­

ASQ award is the highest possible reward for any airport operator around the world covering more than half of the world's 8.3 billion passengers. The ASQ surveys are conducted worldwide across airports annually. Hence, adjudged by them the award reflects the airport’s excellence in service parameters that go beyond satisfying the needs of travelers. CSMIA, which sees a footfall of over 40 million passengers annually has been conferred with the best airport award by ACI fourth time in a row since 2015.

The 2018 ASQ award is based on ACI World’s globally-established Airport Service Quality programme to recognise superior customer experience offered to passengers. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ contentment across 34 key performance indicators including categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage providers and more.

CSMIA has been a pioneer in introducing technological advancements for passengers by launching a fully-automated check-in process, generating boarding pass and baggage tag through ‘Common Use Self Service (CUSS)’ kiosks. It also introduced the Surface Awareness and Guidance at Airport (SAGA) and implemented paperless boarding for all domestic airlines operating via T2 amongst many other firsts, making it a smart-digital airport for the convenience of its air travelers. CSMIA is also the first of the airports in the country to release the sustainability report on activities undertaken by the airport.

Having already won several prestigious awards for its structure, design and world-class facilities and services each passing year, CSMIA continues to mesmerise the jury and travelers alike. The competence of air traffic management places CSMIA among the best in class globally for a single runway operation with a 25% increase in growth since its inception. This award further reaffirms CSMIA as one of the most iconic structures in the country’s infrastructure efficiently catering to millions of passengers.

The progress brought through CSMIA with respect to services, functionality, and operations personifies into a memorable travel cohort that its stakeholders value having on their side. CSMIA has continuously provided an assortment of world-class services to the passengers, making efforts in rendering travel to and from Mumbai as the most desirable and elevating experience.

