Chhichhore Box Office: The film hits a century, earns Rs 102.19 crore

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore-club in its third week.

The film raked in a total of Rs 102.19 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter account. Have a look at his post right here:-

#Chhichhore is ðÂÂ¯ Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 102.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

The film earned Rs 5.34 crore on its second Friday and saw a major jump on second Sunday, earning Rs. 10.47 crore. The film collected Rs 4.02 crore and Rs 4.11 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to hit the 100 crore mark.

Apart from Rajput and Kapoor, the college drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. Chhichhore is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when Anni’s son is struggling to survive. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6.

