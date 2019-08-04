Chhichhore trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor in never-seen-before avatar

bollywood

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy Chhichhore is finally here. Take a look

A still from the Chhichhore's trailer, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

The makers of Chhichhore have released the film's trailer on the occasion of Friendship Day. The trailer featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie, promises to take you back to a world from where you don't want to come back and experience friendships once again!

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Check out Chhichhore's trailer right here:

Earlier this week, Nitesh Tiwari visited IIT-Bombay and showcased the trailer of the film before it was officially launched for the world. And there was a reason for this. Nitesh is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and wanted to treat the students with a special preview of his movie! The students loved the special treat that Nitesh Tiwari had for them and wanted to see it once more.

The trailer was played once again for an overcrowded auditorium where students sat on the floor and even then there wasn't enough space for everybody.

Chhichhore will clash with Saaho at the box office on August 30. Saaho, like Chhichhore, stars Shraddha Kapoor as its heroine. The clash happened because Saaho, which was originally supposed to release on August 15, was deferred to its current date because two other big films -- Batla House and Mission Mangal -- are slated to open on Independence Day.

Thematically, of course, the two films are different. Chhichhore is a college buddy film produced at a modest budget and featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tushar Pandey and Prateik Babbar along with Shraddha. The mega-budget 'Saaho" on the other hand is a much-hyped fantasy action thriller that marks the return of "Bahubali" star Prabhas, and releases across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari wishes he could avoid Saaho clash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates