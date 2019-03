Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Monorail Phase-II on March 3

national

Subhash Desai, Guardian Minister of Mumbai District, will preside over the inauguration ceremony at Wadala

There is a good news for Mumbaikars who want to travel in monorail between south Mumbai and Chembur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will inaugurate Monorailā€™s second phase from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk(Jacob Circle) n Sunday. The Chief Minister will flag off the 11.28-km long second phase from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail station at 6.00 pm.

The 8.26-km long Phase-I from Chembur to Wadala was already operational and now with this 11.28-km Phase-II from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk having been completed, the Mumbaikars will be able to ride the entire 19.54-km long Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail corridor, which is devoid of any mass public rapid transit system.

Once commissioned, the Monorail will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm with a 22-minute gap between the two Mono trains and will also reduce the travel time from 90 to a mere 30 minutes.

The seventeen stations on the entire 19.54-km long Monorail corridor are ā€“

Phase-I ā€“ Chembur, VN Purav Marg, Fertilizer Township, Bharat Petroleum, Mysore Colony, Bhakti Park, Wadala Depot

Phase-II ā€“ GTB Nagar, Antop Hill, Acharya Atre Nagar, Wadala Bridge, Dadar-East, Naigaon, Ambedkar Nagar, Mint Colony, Lower Parel, Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.

