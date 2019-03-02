Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Monorail Phase-II on March 3

national

Subhash Desai, Guardian Minister of Mumbai District, will preside over the inauguration ceremony at Wadala

There is a good news for Mumbaikars who want to travel in monorail between south Mumbai and Chembur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will inaugurate Monorail’s second phase from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk(Jacob Circle) n Sunday. The Chief Minister will flag off the 11.28-km long second phase from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail station at 6.00 pm.

The 8.26-km long Phase-I from Chembur to Wadala was already operational and now with this 11.28-km Phase-II from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk having been completed, the Mumbaikars will be able to ride the entire 19.54-km long Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail corridor, which is devoid of any mass public rapid transit system.

Once commissioned, the Monorail will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm with a 22-minute gap between the two Mono trains and will also reduce the travel time from 90 to a mere 30 minutes.

Subhash Desai, Guardian Minister of Mumbai District, will preside over the inauguration ceremony at Wadala.

The seventeen stations on the entire 19.54-km long Monorail corridor are –

Phase-I – Chembur, VN Purav Marg, Fertilizer Township, Bharat Petroleum, Mysore Colony, Bhakti Park, Wadala Depot

Phase-II – GTB Nagar, Antop Hill, Acharya Atre Nagar, Wadala Bridge, Dadar-East, Naigaon, Ambedkar Nagar, Mint Colony, Lower Parel, Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates