Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: Saving lives far more important than easing lockdown

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it clear on Friday that lockdown relaxations would be considered only after assessing the situation over the next three days. He said the primary objective was to save the lives of people who are the real assets of the state and the country and their survival could only help us recover the losses in the future.

Speaking on Friday, which was the Maharashtra Day, Thackeray made an emotional appeal to people who are worried because of the lockdown-induced economic losses in terms of jobs and business activity. "We are brave people. Maharashtra doesn't lack anything in fighting against odds. It is true that our economy is stalled and difficulties have increased. But I say that the people are the real assets of the state and the country," he said adding that if the people who are like soldiers survived the health crisis, we should together be able to beat all odds.

"Relaxing lockdown in the red zone would not benefit the state. In fact, the red zone will have to follow restrictions more diligently. But we are trying to give some relief in the orange zone's unaffected clusters and in the green zone. This will be done in a phased manner," he said.

"Some people have questioned the need for a lockdown but I must say that it has definitely delayed the spread of the virus. It interrupted the circuit or chain. Imagine what would have happened had the lockdown not been enforced," he said.

The CM said stranded people would be sent home in an organised manner and advised against mass gatherings. "We are in talks with other states. We will coordinate the movement with home states of migrants and other stranded people here and there."

He said COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai were being increased on a war-footing. Domes and open grounds like MMRDA and Goregaon Exhibition Centre which share political history with the Shiv Sena have been prepared to house thousands of affected people. "In Mumbai alone, two lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted," Thackeray said.

