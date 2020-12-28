Chill zone! Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor's holiday in Goa

Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are in Goa for a year-end holiday. On their Instagram Stories, both shared the same picture, in which they can be seen posing together with Malla's sister Amrita Arora Ladak and entrepreneur buddy Sarvesh Shashi. Malla says there is never a dull moment when Kapoor is around. He keeps her entertained with his constant wisecracks at their favourite destination.

Malaika, on the professional front, was last seen wooing the audience with her moves on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardar & Grandson and Bhoot Police.

As the actor was shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, Arjun Kapoor shared in a media interaction, "It's actually refreshing to be outdoors and shooting for a film. It was really tough for our industry when the pandemic started and lockdown followed thereafter. I'm really happy that the industry has found its feet again and has started shooting with utmost care. It has taken a lot of preparations and stringent safety measures had to be applied for things to resume."

As the actor was shooting amidst the pandemic situation, Arjun Kapoor thanked the producer Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. "I'm just glad that we have been able to achieve a bio-bubble because we have been going to different locations for our film and the risk of infection is way higher when you travel this much. My producers have done a tremendous job at protecting every cast and crew member and they definitely deserve all the credit for a super smooth shoot. I would also like to thank the local government and authorities of Himachal Pradesh for making it a smooth shooting experience."

