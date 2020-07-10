Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to wrap up after season four at Netflix

The supernatural horror series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will come to an end with its coming season, part four, on Netflix later this year. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner made the announcement on late Wednesday (local time). "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy," Variety quoted Sacasa as saying.



Sacasa further thanked the whole crew, writers, editors, assistants, and the rest of the team for pouring love to the "dark dream of a show." "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four," the showrunner added.



'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to 'Riverdale', but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018.



The finale series, according to the maker, promises a "spooky, sexy, and supernatural series."

