China announces probe into whistleblower doctor's death

Beijing: China's anti-graft watchdog on Friday launched a probe into the death of a whistleblower doctor who was reprimanded by police for spreading 'rumours' about the Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China that has claimed over 637 lives, amid an outpouring of global grief and anger over his death. China's ruling Communist Party has sent a high-level team to the epidemic-hit Wuhan city in Central Hubei province to probe Li Wenliang's death on Thursday. Li, 34, was among eight Wuhan residents who were reprimanded by local police for spreading 'rumours' about the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the province.

The doctor died due to the very virus he desperately tried to highlight in December last year through social media and has become a national icon with millions of netizens expressing their grief and anger over the way he was treated. His death is widely reported by the state-run media which had earlier shunned him. A special team will head to Wuhan to investigate issues regarding Li, state-run People's Daily quoted China's top anti-corruption agency as saying on Friday. The action has been approved by the central government and the team will have a comprehensive investigation into matters related to the deceased doctor, China's National Supervisory Commission said in a statement. Li's death has been mourned by the National Health Commission.

"After emergency treatment, Li Wenliang passed away. We deeply regret and mourn Li's death," the Central Hospital of Wuhan said. Li's death triggered an outpouring of comments on China's social media sites as well as concerns from the international community. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on 2019 nCoV," the World Health Organisation (WHO) tweeted. Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever