China arrests 3 suspects for USD 87 million cryptocurrency heist

Representation pic/AFP

Chinese police have arrested three suspects alleged to have stolen assets worth 600 million yuan ($87 million) through hacking, state media reported on Sunday. Police in Xian began investigating in March when a victim surnamed Zhang complained that hackers had taken control of his computer to steal 100 million yuan ($15 million) worth of cryptocurrency, the Shaanxi Daily reported. The 100 million yuan haul was made up of the popular bitcoin and ether currencies.

The transfer of the units provided police with a virtual trail, leading them to a suspect surnamed Zhou in the central province of Hunan. Zhou's communications led to two more alleged accomplices. Altogether, the three suspects are thought to have stolen 600 million yuan by hacking the computers of individuals and companies. The police probe is still underway.

600m

Amount in Yuan the suspects stole through hacking

