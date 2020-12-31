China jails 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong

A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory.

The Yantian District Court in Shenzhen city gave the harshest sentences to the two accused organisers of the ill-fated Aug. 23 attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. Relatives said all defendants pleaded guilty, a move apparently aimed at receiving lighter sentences.

The organisers received sentences of two and three years, while the eight other participants were given seven months in prison. They were among 12 people on the boat was stopped by Chinese authorities.

Minors not charged

The court said it held a private hearing for two minors and would not charge them for illegally crossing the border even though they had admitted guilt. The two youngest detainees — aged 17 and 18 - were handed over to Hong Kong police by China on Wednesday. They could face additional charges in the city for absconding, police said.

"We will bring this issue up to the court tomorrow and apply to the court to remand these two persons in jail custody," said Cheng Lai-ki, chief superintendent of the Commercial Crime Bureau. Relatives of the accused said they were prevented from hiring their own lawyers.

