China trails for Shah Rukh Khan; actor to promote India-China cooperation in cinema

Shah Rukh Khan to promote India-China cooperation in cinema at Beijing Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is set to take part in the Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF), scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 20. Satyajit Ray's classic Pather Panchali (1955) and Khan's last release Zero (2018) are among the five Indian films that have been listed to be screened at the event. Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will close the movie gala.

Khan, along with director Kabir Khan, is due to take part in a China-India Film Cooperation Dialogue, according to the brochure circulated by BIFF. China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films in recent years, with Ayushmann Khurrana's thriller AndhaDhun, recently earning Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office since its April 3 release.

According to BIFF, the dialogue segment seeks ways for the common development of Chinese and Indian films, and creates more opportunities for further strengthening film cooperation between the two neighbours. The panel will also feature Chinese film personalities, including Wen Muye, director and screenwriter of Dying To Survive. The festival also features a segment dedicated as India Week.

