Chinese apps banned: Twitterati celebrate TikTok ban, PUBG players heave a sigh of relief

A day after the Indian government banned apps like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions. On Monday, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps.

For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps.

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 29, 2020

The move came amid strained bilateral relations between India and China after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

Many Indians were happy with the ban, terming it as a befitting reply to China, others shared memes about the plight of TikTokers after the announcement.

Every memer & youtuber after hearing tiktok ban news



is be like pic.twitter.com/323RBfXn8u — Memer_jaswant (@JaswantMemer) June 29, 2020

I always wanted #TikTok to be banned since long & never used but from last week, some research made me realize it's so many positive aspects (not precisely the songs etc. but other numerous stuff)



I just feel mixed on #Ban

Hopefully users get an alternate !!! — Fly High (@behelpinghandss) June 30, 2020

Best news I’ve heard all day. #tiktokbannedinindia — Kinza (@KinzaSaleem) June 29, 2020

Banning Tiktok and 58 other Chinese apps is a good decision and probably a message to China!

But to say this is some kind of a trade war, or equating to some Big economic sanction on China is really making a mountain out of a mole!#UnpopularOpinion#TiktokBannedInIndia — Bikramaditya P (@dr_padhi) June 29, 2020

#tiktokbannedinindia

What will the creators on tiktok will do any Idea ?....

Will they move to youtube ? — Dixon David (@itsmedixon_) June 29, 2020

However, the happiest of the lot were PUBG players as the app is Chinese but has not been banned.

After #pubgban is trending



Le Pubg players to Tiktokers: pic.twitter.com/XL9UuTwrHh — Angrezi Gawar (@AngreziGawar) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Chinese short-video making app TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the Indian government order. It also said that it is not sharing any data of Indian users with the Chinese government.

"The government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it," Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, said in a statement, adding that the company has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

The app disappeared from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Tuesday. There was no official communication from Google or Apple on its removal from their respective stores.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said a MeitY statement.

