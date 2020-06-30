Search

Chinese apps banned: Twitterati celebrate TikTok ban, PUBG players heave a sigh of relief

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Monday, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns

Photo used for representational purpose

A day after the Indian government banned apps like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions. On Monday, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps.

The move came amid strained bilateral relations between India and China after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

Many Indians were happy with the ban, terming it as a befitting reply to China, others shared memes about the plight of TikTokers after the announcement.

However, the happiest of the lot were PUBG players as the app is Chinese but has not been banned.

Meanwhile, Chinese short-video making app TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the Indian government order. It also said that it is not sharing any data of Indian users with the Chinese government.

"The government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it," Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, said in a statement, adding that the company has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

The app disappeared from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Tuesday. There was no official communication from Google or Apple on its removal from their respective stores.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said a MeitY statement.

