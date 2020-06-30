Chinese apps banned: Twitterati celebrate TikTok ban, PUBG players heave a sigh of relief
On Monday, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns
A day after the Indian government banned apps like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions. On Monday, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps.
For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps.— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 29, 2020
The move came amid strained bilateral relations between India and China after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.
Many Indians were happy with the ban, terming it as a befitting reply to China, others shared memes about the plight of TikTokers after the announcement.
Every memer & youtuber after hearing tiktok ban news— Memer_jaswant (@JaswantMemer) June 29, 2020
is be like pic.twitter.com/323RBfXn8u
I always wanted #TikTok to be banned since long & never used but from last week, some research made me realize it's so many positive aspects (not precisely the songs etc. but other numerous stuff)— Fly High ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@behelpinghandss) June 30, 2020
I just feel mixed on #Ban
Hopefully users get an alternate !!!
Best news I’ve heard all day. #tiktokbannedinindia— Kinza (@KinzaSaleem) June 29, 2020
Instagram meme page admins realizing they won't have cringe content anymore. #tiktokbanindia #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/HrlEcIQgyl— SUJANKUMAR (@SujanFaster) June 30, 2020
"TikTokia Community" after hearing to the news TikTok has been Banned in India#TikTok #tiktokbanindia #TikTokBanned #TikTokBannedInIndia pic.twitter.com/DXlPL2cslh— The Beyonder (@tharealkosmos) June 29, 2020
Pro PUBG players & TikTokers with 1M followers right now to Indian Government #TikTok #TikTokBan #PUBGBan pic.twitter.com/7xSULU9iaT— TweeteraðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) June 29, 2020
#tiktokbanned— Tej V B (@imtejj) June 29, 2020
*finally TIKTOK BANNED*
*Le Memers :- pic.twitter.com/6r2uR4RHnI
Banning Tiktok and 58 other Chinese apps is a good decision and probably a message to China!— Bikramaditya P ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@dr_padhi) June 29, 2020
But to say this is some kind of a trade war, or equating to some Big economic sanction on China is really making a mountain out of a mole!#UnpopularOpinion#TiktokBannedInIndia
#tiktokbannedinindia— Dixon David (@itsmedixon_) June 29, 2020
What will the creators on tiktok will do any Idea ?....
Will they move to youtube ?
#TikTok users advancing towards #Twitter today! #TikTokBanIndia pic.twitter.com/wBVGRpS5fO— Utsav Bains (@utsavbains) June 30, 2020
However, the happiest of the lot were PUBG players as the app is Chinese but has not been banned.
#tiktokban— Ajay Nagar âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Man_isssh) June 29, 2020
When Indian Govt. banned #TikTok but not PUBG
Me : pic.twitter.com/HQDdz2vkaR
After #pubgban is trending— à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ ngrezi à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂawar (@AngreziGawar) June 30, 2020
Le Pubg players to Tiktokers: pic.twitter.com/XL9UuTwrHh
#pubgban— Manish chawla (@Manishc93117274) June 30, 2020
Pubg players right nowðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/uC0XJA9cQB
Meanwhile, Chinese short-video making app TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the Indian government order. It also said that it is not sharing any data of Indian users with the Chinese government.
"The government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it," Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, said in a statement, adding that the company has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.
The app disappeared from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Tuesday. There was no official communication from Google or Apple on its removal from their respective stores.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.
"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said a MeitY statement.
