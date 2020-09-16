Chinese COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by November: Top scientist

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The general population in China may start getting access to locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccines from November or December, according to a top scientist from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During a programme telecast by state broadcaster CCTV this week, Wu Guizhen, the CDC's chief biosafety expert said that preparations are underway for some vaccines to go into mass production.

The top scientists also talked about the smooth progress of several vaccine candidates that are in clinical trials, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

"I joined the experimental group and had a coronavirus shot in April," Wu said in the programme.

"I've felt quite good in the past few months, nothing abnormal. The process of inoculation did not cause any localised pain."

At least five vaccine candidates developed by China have reached the crucial phase-3 stage, while Russia last month approved a Covid-19 vaccine before the completion of Phase-3 trials.

Wu said that she was hopeful about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidates developed by China.

"We expect them to remain effective for one to three years a (but) the results will need to be observed for a longer time," she said.

China's military received approval for using a Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics Inc. in June itself.

The approval for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) was granted by the Health Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of China's Central Military Commission on June 25, for one year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever