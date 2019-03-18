Chinese man arrested for flying drone over Victoria Memorial
One needs special permission to fly drones in this sensitive area. He had no such permission," the officer added. Li has been sent to police custody till March 25
Kolkata: A Chinese national was arrested on Sunday for allegedly flying a drone over the iconic Victoria Memorial, police said.
Li Zhiwei, 34, was apprehended by CISF personnel after they spotted the drone over the memorial's dome, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. "The Chinese man arrived in the city from Malaysia on Friday. He has been arrested and we are trying to ascertain his true intention of flying the drone," he told PTI.
"We have the Eastern Command's headquarters and the Fort William only a few metres from the Victoria Memorial. And, one needs special permission to fly drones in this sensitive area. He had no such permission," the officer added. Li has been sent to police custody till March 25.
