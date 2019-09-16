Chinmayanand rape case: SIT leaked evidence, alleges law student's father

Shahjahanpur: The Special Investigation Team, (SIT) set up by the Supreme Court to probe the charges against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, has run into fresh trouble after the father of a law student, who accused Chinmayanand of raping her, has alleged that the sleuths have leaked footage from the video recording that his daughter gave them.

The girl had given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT on Saturday, to support her allegations after the team of investigators asked her to hand over all the evidence she had against the former Union Minister.

The father of the law student alleged that the move by SIT is "a conspiracy" and requested the Supreme Court to order a probe into this matter. "How have the screenshots and videos come on social media? The screenshots have been posted even on various social media platforms. These were given to the SIT by my daughter. This is a conspiracy," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Swami Omji, a self-styled god man, who rose to fame after his controversial stint in reality show Bigg Boss, came out in support of Chinmayanand, warning that crores of Hindus will hit the streets throughout the country and rise in rebellion if any false case is registered against the former union minister. "The Uttar Pradesh government must not register any case of rape against Chinmayanand and if it has been lodged, it must be withdrawn," the self-styled godman said.

According to a report by IANS, Omji claimed the law student had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and a zero FIR was lodged against Chinmayanand at their behest.

The SIT, set up on Supreme Court orders, had taken the woman to Chinmayanand's bedroom on Friday morning and had collected various pieces of evidence. They also quizzed the student's mother on Saturday and her male friend Sanjay on Sunday regarding the issue.

