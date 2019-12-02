Chintamanis diamond wedding jewellery

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chintamanis has come with trendy diamond jewellery for this wedding and party season. Diamond studded rings starting from 15 thousand and necklaces from 1.5 lakh. They also specialize in solitaires. They are known for their innovative and lightweight diamond jewellery designs.

They also keep a range of precious gemstones and provide Free astrology consultation on Sundays. Jewellery can be Customised as per requirement and a client can also avail of a free consultation with a designer every Sunday.

Chintamanis is a 40-year-old brand with 5 stores. Its flagship store is at Prabhadevi and branches at Borivali Vasai Girgaum and Goa. You can view their latest designs and trends on their facebook page Chintamanis jewellers or follow them on Instagram on Chintamanis_jewellers.

Chintamanis has won many awards for design and also for the best store at a national level. The brand has been successful on the three pillars of customer service, design and trust. The sales executives at Chintamanis are warm friendly, knowledgeable and well trained. They undergo regular product training sessions.

Chintamanis has always focused on design. The directors themselves work closely with the design team to create new collections that marry tradition and Innovation beautifully. People consider their family Jewellers in the same league as family doctors. Trust is the biggest factor when it comes to jewellery and Chintamanis offers a very personalized experience

Since gold prices have increased manifold over the last few years, Chintamanis offers many facilities for jewellery buying. There is a systematic jewellery purchase plan called jewel 11 where customers pay 11 installment and 1 is given by us. Customers can also purchase jewellery on EMI

