Chintu Ka Birthday: Directors Devanshu, Sudhanshu give credits to #MeToo accused Gursimran Khamba

Back in 2018, the Vinay Pathak and Tillotama Shome starrer, Chintu Ka Birthday was dropped from the MAMI line-up after AIB member Gursimran Khamba was entangled in the #MeToo controversy. However, two years later, the producer has been credited in the trailer of the film. Writer-director duo Devanshu and Sudhanshu Singh stand by their final outcome. Sudhanshu says, "Even when our film was suffering, we opted to stand by the movement by not claiming the film." He adds that they didn't dispute MAMI's decision in 2018.

"Considering we haven't spoken against MAMI's decision, means that we are supportive of the movement." On probing further about acknowledging Khamba in the trailer credits, Sudhanshu believes it is only "fair". "When this film was dropped, family members and friends were heartbroken. They wanted us to fight [for the film], but we maintained our silence. There is enough precedent in the past, where people in the wrong have [moved on] and done their thing.

Khamba is a friend and I know the truth better than most people. I believe it is a fair credit," insists Sudhanshu.



A still from the film

After being stuck in the cans for long, the light-hearted family drama, set in Iraq 2004, will finally see a digital release on Zee5. Writer-director duo insist they stuck their neck out for the film because of their faith in the project, they insist. Devanshu says, "It's not over confidence, we believed in the film when we wrote it back in 2007. It has stayed with us for 13 years, so one can imagine how special it is to us. On gauging the reaction of viewers, we agreed that the film is in indeed special. I am glad it is releasing digitally, but as directors, we understand the logistics."

