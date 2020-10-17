Chitkara University conducts the 'National webinar on Investor Awareness and Financial Education'

Organized in association with apex financial bodies SEBI, AMFI, and NSDL, the webinar was attended by 1000+ participants.

With the dual aim of grooming financially aware professionals and help them explore employability opportunities in the financial sector, Chitkara University recently organized a National Webinar on Investor Awareness and Financial education.

The webinar was co-hosted with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the apex Indian financial regulators and institutions. 1000+ participants across the various states attended the webinar.

The webinar focused on the nuts and bolts of 'Personal Finance,' including instruments like mutual funds during and after COVID times. The eminent resource persons included Ms. Laxmi Rampurawala (AGM, SEBI), Mr. Surya Kant Sharma (Key Note Speaker and Sr Consultant, AFMI), and Mr. Nitin Joshi, Amit Mishra, and Yogesh Tiwari (from NSDL).

Ms. Laxmi Rampurawala spoke about financial regulators' role and shared her advice on how investors can safeguard their hard-earned money by only dealing with SEBI recognized entities when it comes to investment-related matters.

The Keynote speaker for the webinar, Mr. Surya Kant Sharma – Sr Consultant AFMI highlighted the need to have more self-regulated and systematic saving habits to secure one's financial future. He also elaborated on various financial instruments to choose from and suggested a time-tested method to choose investment instruments wisely.

Mr. Nitin Joshi, Amit Mishra, and Yogesh Tiwari (from NSDL) also shared their views on saving and investments and the use of technology to safeguard investor interests and avoid fraud. The webinar was organized under the patronage and guidance of Dr. Ashok Chitkara (Chancellor, Chitkara University) and Dr. Madhu Chitkara (Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University).

Dr. Madhu Chitkara (Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University), while thanking the resource persons and participants, shared that "Chitkara University has always worked in conjunction with apex institutions to bring updated and industry knowledge to the world. Whether it is courses that the University runs in collaboration with industry leaders like Fortis Healthcare, Parexel, ARAI, or Virtusa, it holds webinars and conferences; the University has always worked with the industry to create future-ready professionals. This webinar was an extension of the same thought of working with the institutions holding the baton for India. We are thankful to SEBI, AMFI, and NSDL for demystifying personal financial education for the participants."

About Chitkara University:

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. The University offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. University's ranking laurels include getting featured in the Prestigious Times Higher Education Impact rankings 2020, 26th rank in the DataQuest's 'Top 100 T Schools in India-2020' survey, and Chitkara Business School achieving 43rd rank in the BusinessWorld's coveted 'Top B-Schools – 2019' survey, and 35th rank in the OUTLOOK I care B-School rankings 2020.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University attracts the most exceptional students from across the nation and, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

