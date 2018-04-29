Chitrangada Singh happy to turn producer with Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma

With Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma, actress Chitrangada Singh has donned the hat of a producer



Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who is also a producer now, happily took to her Twitter account to share the release date of her debut film Soorma, as a producer. The film is a biopic of an ace hockey player and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh essays the character of Indian Hockey Captain, Sandeep Singh. The actress is very excited about her role as a producer in this film. The Aao Raja girl announced the release date of Soorma.

So happy to share #SOORMA releases 13th July2018. my first as a producer , proud & thankful to have @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani join hands to bring a story of a man who fought back to win all he lost ..most of all his pride!! @Flicker_Singh @diljitdosanjh @taapsee #ShaadAli https://t.co/sB7FisQ0JJ — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) April 27, 2018

Currently, Chitrangda Singh is shooting for her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster with Sanjay Dutt and Bazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking about her role in Baazaar, she will be a part of the promotional video, which will also feature the rest of the cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra.

A member from the film's creative team tells mid-day, "Although we have seen Saif and Chitrangada in a tea commercial before, this will be the first time that the two will be seen romancing each other on screen in the promotional video. The track, which will be sung by a popular Punjabi artiste, will be picturised on Chitrangada. It's a celebratory song, a party number, which will see champagne and drinks being sprayed around amidst a high-octane dance sequence.

Special preparations are underway to give the entire cast a glamorous and stylish makeover for the song, the source states. Co-producer Ajay Kapoor confirmed the developments to mid-day. Singh, who plays Khan's wife Mandira in the film, has apparently already commenced working out to tone up. "She will need to flaunt her frame for the shoot that commences in the first week of May."

