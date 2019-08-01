Choose style and comfort with these fun flip flops from Amazone store

fashion

Get trendy with these stylish flip flops from Amazone store at amazing deals

Representational image

Style and comfort don't normally go hand-in-hand but it is now possible with these five trendy flip flops you must have in your shoe rack. Here's a list of five flip flops from Amazon store you can grab at amazing deals to amp up your fashion quotient.

1. FLITE Men's Flip Flops Thong Sandals

Sparx Presents footwear range that Will Keep Your Feet At Great Ease, While You walk, run or work out in the Gym. These Are Light In Weight, Flexible And Very Comfortable To Wear As Well. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 164. Shop here

2. FLITE Men's Flip Flops Thong Sandals

Sparx Presents footwear range that Will Keep Your Feet At Great Ease, While You walk, run or work out in the Gym. These Are Light In Weight, Flexible And Very Comfortable To Wear As Well. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 159. Shop here

3. BAHAMAS Men's Flip-Flops

Sparx Presents footwear range that Will Keep Your Feet At Great Ease, While You walk, run or work out in the Gym. These Are Light In Weight, Flexible And Very Comfortable To Wear As Well. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 109. Shop here

4. Puma Unisex's Caspian Gu Idp Flip-Flops

Designed to Project a sporty and casual appeal, PUMA’s latest collection of flip flops promises to make your walks more stylish. Revel in the brand’s unique range of trendsetting colours! You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 258. Shop here

5. United Colors of Benetton Men's Flip-Flops and House Slippers

United Colors of Benetton (UCB) shoes and slippers for the fashion conscious crowd. United Colors of Benetton is primarily a clothing brand owned by the famous Benetton group. However, the brand is equally popular in numerous other areas like from accessories to eyewear, and from fragrances to footwear. The brand believes in designing footwear with intricacy and precision. It is known for its fashionable footwear. The shoes and slippers are identified with the comfort they offer. Be it a day at work or a casual evening out with friends, UCB has a range that is suitable for all occasions. The products are timeless and authentic. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 437. Shop here