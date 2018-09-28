Search

Choral high at the Cathedral

Sep 28, 2018, 08:37 IST | The Guide Team

Enjoy works of Bach and Widor by a New York-based conductor

Continuing with its year-long line-up of events as part of its tercentenary celebrations, St Thomas Cathedral in Fort will be hosting a series of concerts. To be held within its historic interiors, the first musical event includes an organ demo and recital by New York-based conductor Joshua Anand Slater.

Slater is in the city for a two-week artist residency at St Thomas Cathedral and the Cathedral and John Connon School. As conductor-in-residence for the Cathedral’s Tercentenary Thanksgiving Service, the American-born organist will perform works by Bach, Mendelssohn, Widor and others at this evening’s concert.

ON Tonight, 7 pm onwards (entry on a first come, first served basis)
AT St Thomas Cathedral, Fort 
CALL 9869004364

